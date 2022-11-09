Contests
Toddler dies after crash caused by suspected drunken driver, authorities say

Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.
Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A child in Arizona has died after a crash involving a suspected drunken driver happened over the weekend.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a collision around 7 p.m. in the Avra Valley area on Nov. 6.

KOLD reports the crash occurred when a Hyundai Sonata hit a Nissan Altima making a left turn at an intersection.

Police said three people, including two children, were traveling in the Nissan. A 3-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died. The other child is expected to survive.

Both children were properly restrained, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Marcum was the driver of the Hyundai. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and driving under the influence after showing signs of impairment.

The sheriff’s department said the collision remains under investigation.

