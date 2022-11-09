THUNDERSNOW and freezing rain already hitting this morning

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUMMARY

THURSDAY:

We will start the day with rain showers and thunderstorms moving through the area from the south. These showers and storms will continue from Wednesday night. As we move through our morning on Thursday, we will see temperatures begin to drop. As a result, the significant precipitation associated with these showers and thunderstorms will transition into more frozen precipitation in northern and western portions of the the area. While, this precip is transitioning, we could see significant amounts of ice accumulate for points sweeping from Dickey County through Cass County in North Dakota through Clay and Becker Counties into Beltrami County in Minnesota. (See Weather Headline Image 4) This swath puts I-94 in North Dakota in the middle of area of highest impacts. To the northwest of this band of ice, we will see the heaviest of snow begin to accumulate during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. During the evening hours, the winds will also begin to pick up in strength. We could see wind speeds well in excess of 35 mph starting during this time. Due to the heavy snow rate along with these wind speeds, visibility will become difficult. The evening travel time is very likely to be impacted significantly due to dangerous road conditions caused by ice as well as extremely limited visibility. Attempts should be made to avoid travel during this period.

FRIDAY:

The heavy snow rates will continue into the overnight hours of Thursday into Friday. The high winds will also continue. This combination of threats will result in blizzard-like conditions making travel ill-advised during this period as well. As we move into the morning hours of Friday, the snowfall rates will taper off, but we could still see significant snowfall during this time period as well which will cause issues during the morning commute of Friday. Wind speeds will remain elevated which means that blowing snow will continue to reduce visibility. As this system moves out, it is important to note that it will bring very cold temperatures behind it as temperatures near zero degrees are predicted for Saturday morning. Once the snow is finally finished we have the potential to see snow totals of 1-2 feet in a sizable swath of the area spanning from the Central Dakotas through the Central Red River Valley and into Northern Minnesota. (See Weather Headline Image 3) This swath of land includes places like Bismarck, Jamestown, the southern Devil’s Lake Basin, Grand Forks and Baudette. Locally, even higher totals are well within the realm of possibility.

THE WEEK AHEAD

WEDNESDAY: Though calm compared to Thursday and Friday, Wednesday will still have its share of inclement weather. Throughout much of the day we will receive rounds of scattered showers for much of the Valley. We will be near freezing for a lot of the day, therefore much of this resultant precip could fall as sleet or freezing rain which could hamper winter storm preparations ahead of the Thursday/Friday system. However, there will be time in between showers to get this preparation completed. As we move into the evening hours, though, this preparation should be finished. At this time, we will see the showers intensify and storms will develop as the front pushes into our area. These storms could be strong at times though they are expected to be well short of severe criteria. Mixed precip is also likely during this time for our western and northern counties. We will see temperatures in the morning in the 20s and 30s and evening temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Confidence is increasing in the timing of this system. Impacts will begin on Thursday during the morning hours as some rain/snow/mixed precip have moved into our area on Wednesday night. While accumulation amounts and timing of this system are still open to change, we are expecting significant impacts to begin on Thursday during the evening hours and conditions will worsen during the overnight hours. As a result of the possibility of a shifting track, the area of greatest impacts can be tricky to nail down at this point in time. However, it looks like the heaviest of the snowfall will occur to the northwest of the Fargo-Moorhead Area. Temperatures will start the day in the 10s and 20s, and we will warm up into the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: As we move into Friday morning, we will see the wind pick up. This combination will result in significant travel impacts as visibility will quickly drop as blowing snow becomes and issue. The heaviest of the snow on Friday will occur just in time for the morning commute. Temperatures will also drop on Friday. We will see lows in the morning around 20° and highs in the afternoon in the 10s and 20. These low temperatures combined with strong northerly winds on the backside of the low pressure system mean that wind chills can quickly become dangerous. The snow will finally begin to taper off during the late morningon Friday. Temperatures will fall into the single digits, then, by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: While, things will certainly be calmer, there will still be a chance of some lingering flurries in northern Minnesota. Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be very cold. Morning lows Saturday will be in the single digits and teens. We will only reach up into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon hours. The calm will continue on Sunday, but unfortunately so will the cold. The morning we will see temperatures around 0°, though BELOW ZERO temperatures will occur in the north and west. We will warm up minimally. Expect highs in the 10s and 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Calm skies will remain in place as a high pressure system parks itself over the Valley. Due to the high pressure system, we will see mostly sunny skies. Thanks to the clear skies, we will see our nighttime temperatures fall even further. Lows are likely to be in the negative single digits in the north and positive single digits in the south. We will warm up to the 10s and 20s by the afternoon. The snow returns on Tuesday. Flurries could move through the area on during the evening area. At this time, the Northern Valley is most likely to be impacted though it only looks like it will be a dusting. We will be a notch warmer. Most will start the day in single digits -both positive and negative- and warm up into the 10s and 20s. However, Tuesday is looking to be windier than the past few days, so wind chill could quickly become an issue.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms. Some mixed showers. Temperatures rapidly falling in the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 39.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picks up throughout the day. Expect significant impacts overnight. Low: 22. High: 27.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Continuing heavy snow and strong winds which are likely to impact travel. Low: 16. High: 21.

SATURDAY: Cold with calmer weather. Low: 1. High: 20.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Low: -1 High: 19.

MONDAY: Cold with clear skies. Low: -3. High: 21.

TUESDAY: Cold. Chance of ight snow during the evening. Low: 3. High: 22.

