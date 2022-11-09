Contests
Polk Co. home engulfed in flames

Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames.
Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames.(WBTV File)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WARREN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One house in Polk County has been destroyed after a fire broke out just before 7 am.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in rural Warren.

Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames.

There was nobody was inside at this time, and the home owner was notified.

The Minnesota State fire marshal is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

