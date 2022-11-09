Polk Co. home engulfed in flames

WARREN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One house in Polk County has been destroyed after a fire broke out just before 7 am.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in rural Warren.

Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames.

There was nobody was inside at this time, and the home owner was notified.

The Minnesota State fire marshal is investigating the incident.

