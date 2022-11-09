Police: Man arrested after crime spree in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cops on both sides of the river put a stop to a crime spree Tuesday.

Grand Forks Police says officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on 32nd Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle that had been driving on the sidewalk. As officers were on the way, GFPD learned the vehicle and the man driving it were now at the 3000 block of Queens Ct. where police say he threatened to shoot a woman. Police say the suspect then left the scene. The victim was uninjured.

Shortly after, police learned the man was now at the Cenex gas station at 1970 32nd Ave. S. Police say he went into the store and stole some items. As officers were responding to the gas station, police learned the suspect was now in the Hugo’s parking lot down the street and was driving erratically. When officers arrived on scene, they say they located the suspect vehicle which drove out of the parking lot by going over the grass and sidewalk, and drove into oncoming traffic on 32nd Ave. S.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but say the driver refused to stop and sped off. The pursuit was terminated in the best interests of public safety.

A Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department deputy later watched as the suspect drove across the Kennedy Bridge into East Grand Forks, Minn. The East Grand Forks Police Department was notified and located the vehicle within minutes.

28-year-old Kyle D. Tischler was arrested on charges of reckless driving, fleeing from police, reckless endangerment, terrorizing, criminal mischief and several counts of theft.

