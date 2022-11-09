Old Becker County Museum demolished, but looks to new facility!

Contests
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Another step into the future for the Becker County Museum, but also bittersweet to see the memories go.

The old facility came down today, but officials say it had a crumbling foundation and leaking issues.

But new construction for another building is ongoing!

The new facility will be 30,000 square ft., including a kid’s science floor, makerspace areas, local history and research, natural sciences, and more!

Construction has been going on for months for the new building, which is set to open in early 2023.

The museum is still raising funds for the new building.

To learn more, and to donate, click here!

