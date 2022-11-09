Contests
Massive voter turnout in Cass and Clay Counties

Officials say the average wait time at the Fargodome was about 90 minutes.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Poll workers in Cass and Clay Counties are reporting massive voter turnout for the 2022 Midterm Elections, calling it unprecedented.

Officials say, they haven’t seen this kind of a crowd since the 2020 Presidential Election.

“It’s been crazy. We’ve been going nonstop since 7 a.m. It’s just been a steady stream of people coming in though here continuously,” Election Official Carrie Clemens said. “I mean, it’s great people are coming to vote. It’s very encouraging. It’s a good problem to have, so I’m not complaining by any means. It’s definitely been giving us a run for our money today.”

Officials at the Fargodome say wait times increased, reaching nearly two hours, before the polls closed. At one point the line covered two floors and stretched across multiple rooms. They are anticipating a turnout of about 4,500 people.

On a Valley News Live Facebook post, several viewers on both sides of the river, chimed in, saying they saw very similar wait times.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

