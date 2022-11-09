Contests
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Traill County

(Credit: MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 54-year-old man from Portland, ND is dead after running into another vehicle at an unmarked intersection.

It happened around 2:45 PM Tuesday. Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Ford F150 eastbound on 3rd Street NE. A Ram driven by a 39-year-old man from Portland, ND was southbound on 145th Avenue NE, pulling a flatbed trailer laden with a seed tender.

Highway Patrol says the Ford struck the Ram as it drove through the unregulated intersection. Both vehicles came to rest in the southeast ditch. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and a juvenile male passenger of the Ram were treated and released with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

