Kim Hegvik new Cass Co. top prosecutor

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time in 24 years, Cass County has a new lead state’s attorney.

It was a tight race, with ND’s Secretary of State reporting Hegvik won by 659 votes over her fellow prosecutor, Ryan Younggren.

Hegvik has been a prosecutor for 15 years, and says during that time she has ‘focused not only on holding those who commit crimes accountable, but also on addressing the root causes of criminal behavior.’

Hegvik will be the second ever female Cass County State’s Attorney. Cynthia Rothe-Seeger was the first in 1976.

Younggren won the June primary by a narrow 43 votes. He’s served at the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office since 2007 and has helped convict high-profile cases like the 2017 murder of Savanna Greywind and 2021 murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen.

Hegvik and Younggren announced their campaigns after State’s Attorney Birch Burdick announced he would not seek reelection this year. Burdick was first elected as the county’s lead prosecutor in 1998.

