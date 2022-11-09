Jesse Jahner re-elected as Cass Co. sheriff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a contentious last month in the race to be the top cop in Cass County, voters overwhelmingly voiced to re-elect Jesse Jahner as their sheriff.

The North Dakota Secretary of State called the race with 86% of the vote going to Jahner, and his challenger, Mathew King getting around 13% of the vote. King is a current deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office who announced his candidacy in April due to what he said were communication and morale concerns.

“I’m certainly excited. One thing that we’re going to continue to build on is public safety. We need ot make sure that we can keep Cass County a safe community for people to raise their families,” Jahner told Valley News Live after his win Tuesday night.

Jahner was first elected sheriff in 2018 and has been with the sheriff’s office since 1998.

“Over the last few months we’ve had some challenges with the campaign. We need to sit down and make sure that our mission going forward is what everyone believes in. I believe that with the caliber of employees we have, and the professionalism, we’re going to come out and be better and a stronger organization moving forward,” Jahner said.

King stated last week he would not continue to work at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office if he lost the election.

