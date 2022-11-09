FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Thursday & Friday for Storms, Wintry Mix, and Snow

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS SUMMARY

THURSDAY:

We will start the day with rain showers and thunderstorms moving through the area from the south. Through the morning we will see temperatures begin to drop. As a result, the significant precipitation associated with these showers and thunderstorms will transition into more freezing rain and sleet in in southeastern ND through the central Valley and into west-central MN. Areas north and west will start to see snow.

While this precipitation is transitioning, we could see significant amounts of ice accumulate for points sweeping from Dickey County through Cass County in North Dakota through Clay and Becker Counties into Beltrami County in Minnesota. (See Weather Headline Image 4 on our website) This swath puts I-94 in North Dakota in the middle of area of highest impacts - over 1/2 of ice possible for some. To the northwest of this band of ice, we will see the heaviest of snow begin to accumulate during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. During the evening hours, the winds will also begin to pick up in strength.

We could see wind speeds well in excess of 35 mph starting during this time. Due to the heavy snow rate along with these wind speeds, visibility will become difficult. A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect from 4am Thursday through Friday morning for areas north and west of Fargo. WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the rest of the region. ICE STORM WARNING for Brown and Marshall counties of SD in our viewing area. The evening travel time is very likely to be impacted significantly due to dangerous road conditions caused by ice as well as extremely limited visibility. Attempts should be made to avoid travel during this period.

FRIDAY:

The heavy snow rates will continue into the overnight hours of Thursday before tapering off into Friday morning. The high winds will also continue. This combination of threats will result in blizzard conditions through the morning making travel ill-advised during this period as well. As we move into the morning hours of Friday, the snowfall rates will taper off, but we could still see significant snowfall during this time period as well which will cause issues during the morning commute of Friday. Wind speeds will remain elevated which means that blowing snow will continue to reduce visibility.

SNOWFALL: Once the snow is finally finished we have the potential to see snow totals of 1+ feet in a sizable swath of the area spanning from the Central Dakotas through the Central Red River Valley and into Northern Minnesota. (See Weather Headline Image 3 on our website) This swath of land includes places like Bismarck, Jamestown, the southern Devil’ Lake Basin, Grand Forks. Locally, even higher totals are well within the realm of possibility. Fargo can expect 5-9″ of snow. Higher amounts are expected in northern and western Cass county as there will be a quick drop in total to the south and east of the F-M area.

AFTER THE STORM

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: While, things will certainly be calmer, there will still be a chance of some lingering flurries in northern Minnesota. Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be very cold. Morning lows Saturday will be in the single digits and teens. We will only reach up into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon hours. The calm will continue on Sunday, but unfortunately so will the cold. The morning we will see temperatures around 0°, though BELOW ZERO temperatures will occur in the north and west. We will warm up minimally. Expect highs in the 10s and 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Calm skies will remain in place as a high pressure system parks itself over the Valley. Due to the high pressure system, we will see mostly sunny skies. Thanks to the clear skies, we will see our nighttime temperatures fall even further. Lows are likely to be in the negative single digits in the north and positive single digits in the south. We will warm up to the 10s and 20s by the afternoon. The snow returns on Tuesday. Flurries could move through the area on during the evening area. At this time, the Northern Valley is most likely to be impacted though it only looks like it will be a dusting. We will be a notch warmer. Most will start the day in single digits -both positive and negative- and warm up into the 10s and 20s. However, Tuesday is looking to be windier than the past few days, so wind chill could quickly become an issue.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Areas of rain and freezing rain. Roads becoming slick. Low: 25.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picks up throughout the day. Expect significant impacts overnight. Morning High: 25 and falling in the afternoon.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow ends but strong winds and blowing snow likely to impact travel. Low: 16. High: 21.

SATURDAY: Cold and cloudy with calmer weather. Low: 1. High: 20.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Cloudy. Low: -4 High: 19.

MONDAY: Cold with mostly cloudy. Low: -2. High: 21.

TUESDAY: Cold and mainly cloudy. Low: 6. High: 22.

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy and cold. Low: 5. High: 20.

