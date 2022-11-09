Contests
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Fargo Woman for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills in her vehicle.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, during which drug paraphernalia could be seen in plain sight inside the vehicle.

Beeter was arrested for possession of an extremely hazardous substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, imitation of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is currently being held on $10,000 bond in the Buffalo County Jail.

