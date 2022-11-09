The Cutest Event to display the cutest local businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vendors and small businesses will be set up at the Radisson Blu in downtown Fargo for the Cutest Event.

One of the vendors that is going to be at the event is Chamonix Astrology.

This is Chamonix’s first event as a small local business and she is offering 25% off of her products like readings on your signs and more.

The Cutest Event starts at 9 am on Sunday until 5 pm.

