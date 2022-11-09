Contests
Barnes County man charged with GSI, assault & child abuse

Lucus John Puhr
By Steve Urness
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) A Fingal man is facing several felony charges include a Class AA Felony for Gross Sexual Imposition (GSI,) according to court documents the victim was under the age of 15.

27-year-old Lucus John Puhr was also charged with felony Aggravated Assault, the victim was under the age of 12. He also faces felony Child Abuse, the victim was under the age of six. He also faces two counts of felony Child Neglect. All of these incidents allegedly occurred on June 19, 2020.

The Barnes County State’s Attorney’s office charged Puhr on October 19, 2022. He remains in jail, on a $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, December 6th at 1pm before Judge Jay Schmitz in the Barnes County Courthouse.

If Puhr is convicted on the Class AA Felony charge, he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

