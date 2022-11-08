Who you are seeing on the ballot and what they represent

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the North Dakota ballot, you can expect to see North Dakota U.S. Senate race candidates Rick Becker, Katrina Christiansen, and John Hoeven.

Becker has been in the North Dakota House of Representatives as an independent since 2012. He founded the Ultraconservative Bastian Caucus and credited his running to “excessive government spending”.

Christiansen is an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown. She is an advocate for Medicare and reproductive rights.

Current U.S. Senator John Hoeven has passed legislation to make Grand Forks the UAS center of the country. He has passed 16 different legislation for flood protection in the Red River Valley.

North Dakota voters will also see these candidates on the ballot for North Dakota Congress race:

Kelly Armstrong, who has been a U.S. Representative for North Dakota since 2019. He joined the Clean Water Act Authority and a bipartisan push to defend farmers from certain regulations.

Cara Mund is a Miss America titleholder from Bismarck and a Harvard law graduate. “As an independent, she’s not beholden to political party agendas, but is free to govern based on the inherent values of the issue.” Mund’s concern about the “erosion of abortion rights” prompted her to run.

Over in Minnesota, voters will make a decision on a Minnesota governor.

The current governor and lieutenant governor Tim Walz and Penny Flanagan say they have built a strong economy in Minnesota by investing in workers and small businesses. Walz being a former teacher, considers support for public schools a top priority. The two helped pass public safety reforms and proposed $300 million to help fund local governments and law enforcement.

The Republican candidate are Doctor Scott Jensen and Matt Birk who were endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Their big push is to reduce crime; they plan to make harsh penalties for carjacking, to stop non-profit funding to bail out criminals, and to use the National Guard.

Also on the Minnesota ballot are the candidates for U.S. Representatives for District 7.

Travis Johnson pledges to decrease regulations to support small businesses, address veteran suicide, and to decrease taxes, among other things.

Michelle Fischbach is the current U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, MN Republicans, and pro-life groups. Fischbach has taken on four pro-life actions, defends the second amendment, and says we must secure our borders and build the southern border wall.

Jill Abahsain focuses on rural healthcare, rural education, childcare and preschool, protecting the farm bill and social security.

Many others will be on the ballot for both North Dakota and Minnesota.

