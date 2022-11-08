Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet.

Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.

“Everyone wants to play!” Holiday Assistant Manager Angelina Byron said.

Holiday’s Moorhead store off 8th St. and 30th Ave. S. is the number one retailer for lottery sales in all of Minnesota. Byron says as the prize keeps growing, so do her store’s lines.

“We stay non-stop busy. We’ve been going through lots and lots of lottery paper. Every day we’re changing three to four rolls of paper,” she said.

In her first three hours on the job Monday, Byron says they sold 400 Powerball tickets. A handful of those went into Ben Bina’s hands.

“1.9 billion. Whew!” Bina said.

Bina says he buys tickets a couple of times a week when the jackpot is this hot.

“(Winning) would definitely be a life changer!” Bina said as he scanned in his previous Powerball purchases to check if he’d won anything.

Todd Diede says he stops at the Moorhead Holiday several times each week, too. He says while he hasn’t ever won before, he’s ready to quit his job if those lucky numbers end up being his.

“I won’t hold my breath or nothing, but I’ll hold after I win if I do,” Diede said.

Bina and byron have plans, too, but both say they’re ok if they don’t win it all.

“I’m hoping to get a little bit of it. I don’t need the $1.9 billion, but a little chunk would be nice!” Byron said. She says if she wins a large amount of cash, she’d like to buy a new house, as well as 101 Dalmatian puppies for her daughter. Byron says she is ‘obsessed.’

“If I won a million dollars I’d be excited! Ecstatic,” Bina said.

The odds of winning Monday’s Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

