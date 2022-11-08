Contests
More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores

DOLLLAR GENERAL
DOLLLAR GENERAL(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton.

Two more investigations have been opened since our last report.

Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated.

At this time, no violations have been listed, but the cases remain open.

By law, OSHA has up to 6 months to complete its investigation.

Hillsboro city leaders vs Dollar General- November 07
Hillsboro city leaders look to address safety concerns at local Dollar General store
