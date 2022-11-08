Missing Becker County teen

BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen on October 31st at his home.

Like in the left photo, he was wearing a black leather jacket, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The Sheriff’s Office says he’s around 120 lbs and 5′4″ tall.

Gessell-Gullickson has blue eyes and light brown hair.

If you have any information about his location, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.