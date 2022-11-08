Contests
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave.

According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Police say they then spotted property on him appearing to be stolen. After checking a number of liquor stores, authorities say they found a door propped open at 99 Bottles.

Authorities have not released the man’s name at this point.

