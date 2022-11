NORMAN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old woman is suffering non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Norman County on November 7 around 9 p.m.

Cassie Trine was driving north bound on Highway 9 when her car left the road and hit multiple signs along with a culvert.

Alcohol does not seem to be a factor.

