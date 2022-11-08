Election Day wind and showers!

TUESDAY - ELECTION DAY: Temperatures Tuesday morning will not drop off too significantly due to the extensive cloud cover and the passing of the warm front. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warm into the 40s and low 50s - above average. As you head out to the polls to cast your vote on election night, it might be a good idea to wear the rain jacket or bring an umbrella along, especially in our Minnesota counties as some light rain showers cannot be ruled out during the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be our last relatively calm day before a low pressure system will be significant impacts to the area on Thursday and Friday. We will have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Around midday we will see some showers and storms develop in Minnesota. Thy will push northward toward Canada. At times, the precip could be liquid or it could be frozen, but impacts, for now, will be fairly limited. These showers will bring much needed moisture to our area, but they will not be then end of it. We will receive a break in the precipitation during the evening hours. Winter weather preparations should be made during this time. We will start the day in the 20s and 30s and peak in the 30s and 40s around noon before quickly falling temperatures take hold in front of a significant wintry system on Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Confidence is increasing in the timing of this system. Impacts will begin on Thursday during the morning hours as some rain/snow/mixed precip will begin to enter our area from the south. The intensity of the precipitation will increase during the day on Thursday and into the overnight hours into Friday morning. At times, where rain is falling, we could see thunderstorms. Thunder is less likely where there is frozen precipitation. While accumulation amounts and timing of this system are still open to change, we are expecting significant impacts to begin on Thursday during the evening hours and conditions will worsen during the overnight hours. As a result of the possibility of a shifting track, the area of greatest impacts can be tricky to nail down at this point in time. However, it looks like the heaviest of the snowfall will occur to the northwest of the Fargo-Moorhead Area. Temperatures will start the day in the 10s and 20s, and we will warm up into the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: As we move into Friday morning, we will see the wind, as well as the snow, begin to pick up. This combination will result in significant travel impacts as visibility will quickly drop as blowing snow becomes and issue. The heaviest of the snow on Friday will occur just in time for the morning commute and will continue for several hours. Temperatures will also drop on Friday. We will see lows in the morning around 20° and highs in the afternoon in the 10s and 20. These low temperatures combined with strong northerly winds on the backside of the low pressure system mean that wind chills can quickly become dangerous. The snow will finally begin to taper off during the evening on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the single digits, then, by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY- SUNDAY: While, things will certainly be calmer, there will still be a chance of some lingering flurries in northern Minnesota. Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be very cold. Morning lows Saturday will be in the single digits and teens. We will only reach up into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon hours. The calm will continue on Sunday, but unfortunately so will the cold. The morning we will see temperatures around 0°, though BELOW ZERO temperatures will occur in the north and west. We will warm up minimally. Expect highs in the 10s and 20s.

MONDAY: Calm skies will remain in place as a high pressure system parks itself over the Valley. Due to the high pressure system, we will see mostly sunny skies. Thanks to the clear skies, we will see our nighttime temperatures fall even further. Lows are likely to be in the negative single digits in the north and positive single digits in the south. We will warm up to the 10s and 20s by the afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Windy with late evening light showers. High: 47.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms possible. Some mixed showers late. Temperatures rapidly falling in the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 41.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picks up throughout the day. Expect significant impacts overnight. Low: 26. High: 32.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Continuing heavy snow and strong winds which are likely to impact travel. Low: 18. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Cold with calmer weather. Low: 1. High: 20.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Low: -1 High: 19.

MONDAY: Cold with clear skies. Low: -3. High: 21.

