An overview of the issues on the North Dakota ballot

FILE - voting
FILE - voting(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The election is Tuesday, and there are a number of issues on the ballot.

The first measure on the ballot deals with term limits — if it passes, state lawmakers and governors will only be able to hold each office for eight years.

The second ballot measure will determine whether to legalize recreational marijuana. A majority of 50% plus one vote is needed to set these as law.

In the race for the U.S. House, Independent Cara Mund is challenging two-term incumbent Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong. Mund has said her primary concern is abortion rights.

“I do feel like there is a silent majority here who feel like it’s not the government’s business to be in your bedroom,” said Mund.

Armstrong says the biggest issue facing North Dakotans is inflation.

“We have to get a handle on it. We cannot continue to just print money that we aren’t paying for and spray it on the economy with a firehose,” said Armstrong.

Senator John Hoeven, who won his last re-election by the largest margin of any senator in the country, has challengers on his right — Independent candidate, Bismarck plastic surgeon and businessman Rick Becker — and left — Democratic-NPL candidate, engineer and professor Katrina Christiansen.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers of the North Dakota State Legislature. Democrats are defending all but one of the 21 seats they hold.

Nationally, Republicans are posed to gain control of the House of Representatives. The Senate will be closer, but will be decided by races in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

