UND apartment complex evacuated after oven fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One unit at Carleton Court Apartments is displaced after a fire in the oven.

It happened just after noon on Monday on the second story of 540 Carleton Court. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with five engines and nineteen personnel. Fire damages were confined to an oven with moderate smoke damage to the unit and the adjoining hallway.

The residents of the unit are displaced until cleaning efforts can be completed and are being assisted by University of North Dakota Housing. All other occupants of the complex were allowed back into their apartments by approximately 1:00 pm.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional. No one was hurt.

