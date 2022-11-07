Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

UND apartment complex evacuated after oven fire

University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.
University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One unit at Carleton Court Apartments is displaced after a fire in the oven.

It happened just after noon on Monday on the second story of 540 Carleton Court. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with five engines and nineteen personnel. Fire damages were confined to an oven with moderate smoke damage to the unit and the adjoining hallway.

The residents of the unit are displaced until cleaning efforts can be completed and are being assisted by University of North Dakota Housing. All other occupants of the complex were allowed back into their apartments by approximately 1:00 pm.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USPS
USPS hosting job fair on Friday to fill immediate positions
CHARLEY NELSON
FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe
Viewer photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash with a semi near Edgeley
A building under construction is back on the ground after wind took it down.
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Former Dollar General employee speaks out

Latest News

5:00 PM News November 7 - Part 2
5:00 PM News November 7 - Part 2
5:00 PM Weather November 7
5:00 PM Weather November 7
5:00 PM News November 7 - Part 1
5:00 PM News November 7 - Part 1
5:00 PM News November 7 - Part 3
5:00 PM News November 7 - Part 3
MATBUS providing free rides on election day - November 7
MATBUS providing free rides on election day - November 7