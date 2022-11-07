Contests
Sanford offers free genetic testing to veterans and military members

Sanford Health
Sanford Health(kfyr)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Imagenetics is offering free pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing to those who have served or individuals currently serving in the military.

PGx testing helps provide patients with information on how they process certain medications, which can help doctors make more informed decisions about treatments and care plans for patients.

The PGx testing is free for all veteran and active military patients who receive their primary care at Sanford Health.

“They have done so much for us, it’s a privilege for us to be able to care for our veterans,” said Capt. Paul Weckman, head of military and veteran affairs at Sanford Health.

For more information, or to check patient eligibility, call (888) 424-2332 or visit Imagenetics.SanfordHealth.org.

