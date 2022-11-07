Monday Flakes Kick Off A Wintry Week

MONDAY: On Monday, a warm front will be lifting up from the south. Before that front arrives, we start off chilly! Monday morning lows will be in the teens for most. We don’t get a chance to warm up much before the front moves through. Daytime highs will only be in the 30s, but the temperatures will be rising through the overnight hours as the warm front pushes through! Into the evening, we may see some light snow in association with the front. Most of the snow showers will be west, with some flakes or light snow across eastern ND. Flurries can’t be ruled out east of the Red River, though. In the east, we can expect rain showers moving up from the south. Largely Minnesota counties will miss out on much of the snow as daytime temperatures will be just warm enough for rain. By evening, and temperatures begin to cool down, northern Minnesota counties could see some mixed precipitation late in the evening.

TUESDAY - ELECTION DAY: Temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will not drop off too significantly due to the extensive cloud cover and the passing of the warm front. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warm into the 40s and low 50s - above average. As you head out to the polls to cast your vote on election night, it might be a good idea to wear the rain jacket or bring an umbrella along, especially in our southern Minnesota counties as some light sprinkles cannot be ruled out during the evening hours.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be our last relatively calm day before a low pressure system will be significant impacts to the area on Thursday and Friday. We will have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. As we move into the evening hours, we will see some showers and storms enter our area from the south. These showers will bring much needed moisture to our area, but they will not be then end of it. We will start the day in the 20s and 3s and peak in the 30s and 40s around noon before quickly falling temperatures take hold in front of a significant wintry system on Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The timing of this system looks like it has been delay by a day. Recent models are starting to zero in on the bulk of the precipitation falling on Thursday during the overnight hours into Friday. While accumulation amounts and timing of this system are still open to change, we are expecting significant impacts to begin on Thursday during the evening hours and conditions will worsen during the overnight hours. We are likely to see heavy snow for those in eastern North Dakota while Minnesota will continue seeing rain and significant mixed precipitation. The winds will also pick up as we move through Thursday which could result in drastic visibility drops as a result of blowing accumulated snow. This system is looking to be our first major winter weather maker of the season. Temperatures will start the day in the 10s and 20s, and we will warm up into the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: As the system will still be causing trouble during the overnight hours of early Friday morning. We will see problems during the Friday morning commute. The evening commute is also likely to be impacted as strong winds and heavy snow is likely to continue for much of the day. Friday is also likely to be much colder as temps will begin the day in the single digits and teens and we will only warm up to the teens and 20s. Wind chills are likely to be significantly colder as strong northerly winds are predicted.

SATURDAY- SUNDAY: On Saturday, we are left with cold and some lingering chances of wintry weather. As the system moves out of the area by Saturday afternoon, things will start to calm down. However, a more northerly wind will transport plenty of cold Canadian air to our side of the border. Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be back to very chilly. Morning lows Saturday will be in the single digits and teens. We will only reach up into the 10s and 20s in the afternoon hours. As a result, drop back into the 20s with highs only in the 30s. The calm will continue on Sunday, but unfortunately so will the cold. The morning we will see temperatures near 10°, but temperatures BELOW ZERO cannot be ruled out at this point in time. We will warm up into the 20s and 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Weather pattern turning more active. Snow in west and rain in east. Low: 19. Afternoon: 37, continually rising.

TUESDAY: Late evening light showers. Low: 31. High: 51.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms possible in the south. Some mixed showers late. Temperatures rapidly falling in the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 45.

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picks up throughout the day. Expect significant impacts overnight. Low: 26. High: 32.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Continuing heavy snow and strong winds which are likely to impact travel. Low: 14. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Cold with calmer weather. Low: 8. High: 20.

SUNDAY: Cold continues. Low: 5. High: 23.

