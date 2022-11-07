Contests
MATBUS providing free rides on election day

(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MATBUS officials say they’re providing free rides to and from polling sites throughout Election Day, November 8th.

When boarding the bus, let the driver know you’re going to or from a polling location, and you won’t be charged a fare.

Rides are also free to and from polling sites when taking MAT Paratransit.

Officials say to let the dispatcher know when scheduling a ride.

MATBUS operates in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo and Dilworth.

You can find more information on routes here.

Haven’t voted yet? You can learn more about the upcoming election here.

