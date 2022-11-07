MATBUS providing free rides on election day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MATBUS officials say they’re providing free rides to and from polling sites throughout Election Day, November 8th.

When boarding the bus, let the driver know you’re going to or from a polling location, and you won’t be charged a fare.

Rides are also free to and from polling sites when taking MAT Paratransit.

Officials say to let the dispatcher know when scheduling a ride.

MATBUS operates in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo and Dilworth.

