Man faces DUI charges after crashing into Grand Forks Red Pepper

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 22-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after crashing into the Grand Forks Red Pepper on Sunday night just after 10 p.m.

The vehicle was driven by Chase Wallace of Grand Forks.

Police say he missed a curve on University Ave and drove over the curb and smashed into the corner of the Red Pepper.

Wallace was treated for his injuries and charged with a DUI.

