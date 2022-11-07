Contests
Main stage lineup announced for WE Fest 2023

WeFest 2023
WeFest 2023(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - What has become the largest and longest-running country music and campting festival in the country is preparing to celebrate 40 years. The main stage lineup has been announced for Soo Pass Ranch.

Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown will each headline one of the nights. They will be joined by Brothers Osborne, Gabby Barrett, Chase Rice, Travis Tritt, Blackberry Smoke, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman, Neal McCoy, Jo Dee Messina, Ashland Craft, Ben Burgess and Ashley Cooke, with Main Stage Host, Cowboy Troy.

Fans can expect lineups for the Country Club Stage and Barn Stage to be announced in the coming weeks.

WE Fest was launched in 1983. This year, the Country Club is upping its game with a bigger footprint, more private performances on the Country Club stage and surprise guests. Passes for the Country Club are now available to purchase.

WE Fest is August 3-5, 2023. Tickets are available at www.wefest.com or by calling 1-833-2WE-Fest.

