High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley

A building under construction is back on the ground after wind took it down.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region.

Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S.

Viewers also sent in photos showing trampolines flipped on roofs, basketball hoops down, and even some business signs ripped apart.

If you raked any leaves previously this year, they’re likely back in your yard and scattered all about.

If you have any pictures of the wind damage, submit them here.

