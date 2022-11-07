Contests
FPD looking for man wanted for reckless endangerment, fleeing

Tremane Rainey
Tremane Rainey(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are attempting to locate Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle.

Rainey is 5′8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If a you see Rainey, or know where he may be, do not approach or attempt to apprehend him. Call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 to relay information. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

