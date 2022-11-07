Contests
Fargo woman arrested for spitting on paramedics and assaulting officer

ALISSA KOVAL
ALISSA KOVAL(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Alissa Koval of Fargo was arrested early Sunday morning after Fargo PD say she spat on paramedics before assaulting an officer.

Authorities say emergency crews responded to a disturbance call just before 5 a.m.

When they arrived they found Koval, who was believed to be under the influence of drugs.

They say while paramedics were providing medical attention Koval spat on them and then struck the officer in the face.

Koval now faces charges of Assault on a Peace Officer and Contact with Bodily Fluids.

