Election Officials: Check your polling place after redistricting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is tomorrow, and officials are reminding voters to check their polling place before voting.

Congressional maps were redrawn earlier this year, and that may have changed where you vote.

“Our voters may have different candidates and different contests on their ballot from what they’re used to seeing in previous elections,” said Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger. “The bigger thing that we want people to be aware of, especially in the city of Mankato, is that their polling place may have changed if they have been redistricted into a new precinct for voting purposes.”

You can confirm your polling place by entering your information on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s poll finder page.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.