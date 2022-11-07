Contests
Burn ban in place for Barnes County following multiple grass fires

By Steve Urness (NewsDakota.com)
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Board of Commissioners issued a burn ban on Sunday, November 6th after several grass fires ignited in multiple areas in the county due to tender dry conditions.

Emergency Manager Sue Lloyd said, so far, no structures have burned, but these grass fires have threatened to burn structures in some areas. A strong westerly wind gusting at more than 40 mph is helping fuel grass fires in the area.

Lloyd said firefighters have responded to calls of grass fires in the Urbana and Eckelson areas as well as north and south on State Highway 1. The Valley City Rural Fire District was also called out for mutual aid to assist the Page Fire Department.

Lloyd said, “there has been no injuries reported but structures have been in jeopardy of catching fire due to the conditions.”

Lloyd said firefighters from the Sanborn Rural Fire District and the Valley City Rural Fire District have been busy fighting grass fires in Barnes County since Saturday, November 5th.

Per Barnes County Emergency Manager, there is a temporary burn ban for all of Barnes County effective immediately.

