Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital in Mahnomen.
Authorities say alcohol was involved.
Snow and ice may have been also been a factor in the crash.
