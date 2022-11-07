Contests
Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital in Mahnomen.

Authorities say alcohol was involved.

Snow and ice may have been also been a factor in the crash.

