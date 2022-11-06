‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission.

“Not a lot of people are dealing with children with cancer but we never felt alone because we’ve always had so many people that have just made sure that we’re doing ok and always willing to do a lot of things to just lift us up in this time.” said Alissa Motschenbacher, Clara’s mom.

Motschenbacher was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in May. Despite the circumstances, her mother says she is has been strong and determined through the whole process.

“Trying to deal with chemo with all of the effects and side effects and watching that is really, really hard as a parent,” said Alissa Motschenbacher. “But she just kind of acts like it’s just what she’s got to do and we got to get through it. She’s the strongest kid I know.”

Friends and family gathered this weekend to help raise support for the family. Through Lend a Hand Up, they have raised close to $24,000. The family will soon be heading to the Mayo Clinic to continue Clara’s treatments.

“I knew that we had a lot of good people in our lives and everything, and we live in a great community but I didn’t really expect it to be quite at this level,” said Alissa Motschenbacher. “It doesn’t surprise me as far as she is an incredible person and everybody wants to help out and everything. But yeah, it’s been really an eye-opening experience on how much people care around here.”

For more on Clara’s story, click here.

