Mail theft in S. Fargo

A mailbox in S. Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox.

”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said Schaible. “I am able to drive my mail to the post office if need be. And from here on in I will either pay accordingly by phone or auto pay.”

A check she was mailing out was stolen by a man who is described as medium height and weight, and is either Caucasian or Hispanic. A report was made to the police and the suspect was driving a small, silver truck with Corwin plates.

If you have information of this case, you are encouraged to contact Fargo PD.

