Fargo PD look for missing 20-year-old woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman.

Her name is Charley Nelson.

Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.

Police describe Nelson as 5′5″ tall and around 120 pounds.

They say she has green eyes and black hair.

If you see her, please call Fargo PD at 701-235-4493.

