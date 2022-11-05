Contests
Today is National Bison Day!

The Senate passed a bipartisan resolution they introduced to mark November 5, 2022, as National Bison Day.
Meet 3 of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newest animals
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Senators John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced yesterday the Senate passed a bipartisan resolution they introduced to mark November 5, 2022, as National Bison Day.

“Today we honor our national mammal and commemorate what the bison means to our country,” said Senator Hoeven. “It is fitting that we remember the vigor and force that the bison represents as well as the pioneering spirit of our nation this great animal symbolizes.”

“Bison hold a rich historic and cultural significance for the United States, and in particular for Tribes,” said Senator Heinrich. “They represent resiliency and are an enduring symbol of American strength. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan resolution with Senator Hoeven to recognize our national mammal and bring greater attention to the ongoing effort to conserve this unique species.”

In 2016, Hoeven and Heinrich introduced the bipartisan National Bison Legacy Act.

The Act was signed into law.

This legislation recognized the bison’s importance in American history.

They designated it as the United States’ national mammal.

