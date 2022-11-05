Contests
Reward offered in search of stolen ND art sculpture

Garden sculpture
Garden sculpture(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - University of North Dakota Police are asking for your help finding and returning an art sculpture back to its home at the ND Museum of Art.

In a Facebook post, the museum stated the Garden Circle sculpture was stolen this week after being in the museum’s garden since the 1990s. The museum says they just want the piece of art back, and are offering a $1,000 reward no questions asked.

Officials say if you don’t want to call the museum, you can call UND Police who they say will pick it up no questions asked as well.

You can contact the museum by calling (701) 777-4195 or emailing ndmoa@ndmoa.com. UND Police can be reached by calling (701) 777-3491.

