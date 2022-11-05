Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Missing 75-year-old man

Missing person
Missing person(FARGO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto.

He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on Saturday.

Marto is 5′7″ and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Columbia jacket, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. He’s believed to be wearing a medical alert bracelet.

He has underlying medical conditions.

Contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 if you have any information about Ronald’s whereabouts.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Former Dollar General employee speaks out
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Dolly's eye after grooming incident
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
Phillip Dewey Bergquist
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase

Latest News

Deer opener brings high risk of wildfire
Deer hunting opener brings high risk of wildfires
Singer Aaron Carter attends a special screening of "Hick" hosted by Phase 4 Films and The...
Aaron Carter found dead at 34-years-old
Total Lunar Eclipse to occur Tuesday
Total lunar eclipse to occur Tuesday morning
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota