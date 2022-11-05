Missing 75-year-old man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto.

He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on Saturday.

Marto is 5′7″ and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Columbia jacket, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. He’s believed to be wearing a medical alert bracelet.

He has underlying medical conditions.

Contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 if you have any information about Ronald’s whereabouts.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

