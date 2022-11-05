ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks.

The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the northeastern Minnesota 100 Series deer season. And Nov. 5th through Nov. 13th for the Minnesota 200 Series deer season.

Licensed deer hunters may still use restricted routes in conjunction with their hunting activity before legal shooting time which is 11a.m. until 2p.m. and after legal shooting hours.

Visit the deer hunting page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer) for more information about deer hunting seasons in Minnesota.

Recreational OHV trails located in southeastern Minnesota close by Nov. 1 each year, so no additional OHV riding restrictions are necessary during deer season in that part of the state.

The restrictions, which do not apply to state forest roads, aim to protect recreational riders from potentially unsafe riding conditions and to minimize the potential for conflicts between deer hunters and recreational riders.

Joe Unger, the OHV program consultant for the DNR says, “It’s important to always put safety first.” “We thank everyone, in advance, for their safety vigilance and for sharing space in Minnesota state forests.”

For more information, visit the OHV Trail Closures page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/OHV/Closures.html); the 2022 deer season online map (files.dnr.state.mn.us/rlp/regulations/hunting/deer_map.pdf) or the 2022 hunting regulations handbook (mndnr.gov/Regulations/Hunting); or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 651-296-6157 (888-646-6367 toll free) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

