Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota(None)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks.

The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the northeastern Minnesota 100 Series deer season. And Nov. 5th through Nov. 13th for the Minnesota 200 Series deer season.

Licensed deer hunters may still use restricted routes in conjunction with their hunting activity before legal shooting time which is 11a.m. until 2p.m. and after legal shooting hours.

Visit the deer hunting page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer) for more information about deer hunting seasons in Minnesota.

Recreational OHV trails located in southeastern Minnesota close by Nov. 1 each year, so no additional OHV riding restrictions are necessary during deer season in that part of the state.

The restrictions, which do not apply to state forest roads, aim to protect recreational riders from potentially unsafe riding conditions and to minimize the potential for conflicts between deer hunters and recreational riders.

Joe Unger, the OHV program consultant for the DNR says, “It’s important to always put safety first.” “We thank everyone, in advance, for their safety vigilance and for sharing space in Minnesota state forests.”

For more information, visit the OHV Trail Closures page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/OHV/Closures.html); the 2022 deer season online map (files.dnr.state.mn.us/rlp/regulations/hunting/deer_map.pdf) or the 2022 hunting regulations handbook (mndnr.gov/Regulations/Hunting); or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 651-296-6157 (888-646-6367 toll free) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Former Dollar General employee speaks out
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Dolly's eye after grooming incident
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
Phillip Dewey Bergquist
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase

Latest News

Singer Aaron Carter attends a special screening of "Hick" hosted by Phase 4 Films and The...
Aaron Carter found dead at 34-years-old
Total Lunar Eclipse to occur Tuesday
Total lunar eclipse to occur Tuesday morning
Meet 3 of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newest animals
Today is National Bison Day!
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South