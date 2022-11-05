Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Aaron Carter found dead at 34-years-old

Singer Aaron Carter attends a special screening of "Hick" hosted by Phase 4 Films and The...
Singer Aaron Carter attends a special screening of "Hick" hosted by Phase 4 Films and The Cinema Society at The Crosby Street Hotel on Thursday, May 3, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)(Evan Agostini | AP)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rapper and child star Aaron Carter died Saturday at the age of 34, sources confirm to several news outlets, including NBC News.

“It is with deepest regret,” Carter’s representative said in a statement to E! News, “to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA.”

Los Angeles County deputies reported to NBC that authorities were called to Carter’s home Saturday morning where they found a “deceased person,” but details are still limited.

Carter got his start in 1997 opening for the Backstreet Boys, which featured his brother Nick. His debut album was released later that year. Later hits included “I Want Candy,” “Bounce,” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Former Dollar General employee speaks out
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Dolly's eye after grooming incident
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
Phillip Dewey Bergquist
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase

Latest News

Total Lunar Eclipse to occur Tuesday
Total lunar eclipse to occur Tuesday morning
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
Meet 3 of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newest animals
Today is National Bison Day!
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches.
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South