Voting for ND residents in long term care facilities

N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota citizens living in long term care facilities have the right to vote in city, state, and federal elections either in person or by absentee or mail.

Not having a current driver’s license or state issued ID may be a barrier to voting for these citizens, but election law provides for long term care facilities to issue a “long term care identification certificate” in order to vote.

Officials say this includes a resident’s name, date of birth, and current residential address.

Residents can take this form to polling locations to vote.

The ACLU encourages long term care facilities to provide this option to all residents of the facility.

