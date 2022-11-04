USPS hosting job fair on Friday to fill immediate positions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair on Friday, November 4, throughout the state of North Dakota.

USPS is preparing for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands. Positions inlcude city carriers assistants, rural carrier associates, assistant rural carriers, mail processing clerks, and sales and services associates in North Dakota.

If you want more information, personnell will be on-site at post office locations in Fargo, Grand Forks, Devils Lake, Bismarck, Minot and Williston. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

USPS provided information about starting pay for the available positions, which are listed below:

• City Carrier Assistant: Salary $18.92/ per hour

• Rural Carrier Associate: Salary $19.50 / per hour

• Assistant Rural Carrier: Salary $19.50/ per hour

• PSE Sales and Service Associate: Salary $19.62 / per hour

• PSE Mail Processing Clerk: Salary $19.62 / per hour

