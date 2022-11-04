Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Former Dollar General employee speaks out
Dolly's eye after grooming incident
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
Motorcycle crash update
UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified
Still photo of video taken during Eddy County confrontation.
Charges filed in duck hunting confrontation that went viral

Latest News

FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he’s a patriot
6:00PM News November 4 - Part 2
6:00PM News November 4 - Part 2
6:00PM Weather November 4
6:00PM Weather November 4