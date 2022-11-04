Three men charged in murder of Phillip Bergquist

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men who were arrested in connection to a murder in Fargo over the weekend have been formally charged in Cass County Court.

George Ortiz is charged with murder, Joseph Poitra is charged with accomplice to murder and David Reyneros is charged with tampering with evidence. All three men are scheduled for arraignment at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Police discovered the body of Phillip Bergquist near the Red River, north of Main Avenue in downtown Fargo on Sunday, October 30. Investigators say he had multiple stab wounds and likely died sometime Saturday night.

Fargo Police say the four men were known to each other. They interviewed several people in the homeless community and used surveillance footage from the downtown area to piece together the case.

Valley News Live obtained court documents which state Bergquist was a witness to a stabbing that happened outside the 13th Avenue Walmart in Fargo in April in 2022. Joseph Poitra was charged with aggravated assault in that case.

