Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Three men charged in murder of Phillip Bergquist

From left to right: George Ortiz, Joseph Poitra, David Reyneros
From left to right: George Ortiz, Joseph Poitra, David Reyneros(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men who were arrested in connection to a murder in Fargo over the weekend have been formally charged in Cass County Court.

George Ortiz is charged with murder, Joseph Poitra is charged with accomplice to murder and David Reyneros is charged with tampering with evidence. All three men are scheduled for arraignment at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Police discovered the body of Phillip Bergquist near the Red River, north of Main Avenue in downtown Fargo on Sunday, October 30. Investigators say he had multiple stab wounds and likely died sometime Saturday night.

Fargo Police say the four men were known to each other. They interviewed several people in the homeless community and used surveillance footage from the downtown area to piece together the case.

Valley News Live obtained court documents which state Bergquist was a witness to a stabbing that happened outside the 13th Avenue Walmart in Fargo in April in 2022. Joseph Poitra was charged with aggravated assault in that case.

Previous Coverage
Three arrested in connection to Fargo murder
Murder victim previously led police to man allegedly involved in his murder

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Former Dollar General employee speaks out
Dolly's eye after grooming incident
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
Motorcycle crash update
UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified
Still photo of video taken during Eddy County confrontation.
Charges filed in duck hunting confrontation that went viral

Latest News

Minnesota State Senate GOP candidate
Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife
Voting for ND residents in long term care facilities
Voting for ND residents in long term care facilities
USPS
USPS hosting job fair on Friday to fill immediate positions
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase