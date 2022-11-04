Saturday P.M. Spotty Showers, WINDY Sunday

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday will be a little warmer than Friday, but it will come with a bit of a breeze out of the south. Our lows in the morning will be in the teens and 20s under clear skies. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s. After a sunny day, clouds start to increase later in the day. Those clouds brings a few isolated showers as well. By Sunday, sunny skies return and the winds really ramp up! The wind will be coming from the west and will be gusting over 40-50 mph! High temperatures Sunday will again be in the 40s for most.

MONDAY: On Monday, a warm front will be lifting up from the south. Before that front arrives, we start off chilly! Monday morning lows will be in the teens for most. We don’t get a chance to warm up much before the front moves through. Daytime highs will only be in the 30s, but the temperatures will be rising through the overnight hours as the warm front pushes through! Into the evening, we may see some light snow in association with the front. Most of the snow showers will be west, with some flakes or light snow across eastern ND. Flurries can’t be ruled out east of the Red River, though.

TUESDAY - ELECTION DAY: Temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will not drop off too significantly due to the extensive cloud cover and the passing of the warm front. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warm into the 40s and low 50s - above average. As you head out to the polls to cast your vote on election night, it might be a good idea to wear the rain jacket or bring an umbrella along! It’s looking rainy and breezy for the second half of our day. This is the start of a much more active pattern that continues for several days.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: In the Red River Valley with the current track of the low pressure system exiting the Rockies, our primary precipitation type will be rain. Thunderstorms are also looking likely! On the colder backside of the low out west, there will be mix/ice/snow. Several areas will get some MUCH NEEDED moisture from this system! It could be enough to impact some areas of severe drought, but it won’t be a drought-buster entirely. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the 30s and 40s, warming briefly in the early afternoon into the 40s and low 50s before falling through the rest of the day.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: As the low exits, we are left with cold and some lingering chances of wintry weather. With the colder temperatures in place, many look to have the primary precipitation type as mix transitioning to snow on Thursday - mainly early. Temperatures behind our weather-maker will be back to chilly. Morning lows Thursday drop back into the 20s with highs only in the 30s. Heading into Friday, there may be a few flakes along the Red River and points east, but we will all be feeling the colder temps. Morning lows to end the work week will be in the teens and we only warm into the 20s and low 30s. While it is still too soon and far out for any specifics in total accumulation amounts, we will be keeping a close eye on this system in the coming days!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Warmer with a south breeze. Increasing clouds. Spotty shower late. Low: 22. High: 46.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quite windy. Gusting over 45 mph. Low: 35. High: 45.

MONDAY: Weather pattern turning more active. Chance of PM light snow. Low: 20. Afternoon: 37, continually rising.

TUESDAY: Rainy and windy for election day. Low: 38. High: 51.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and storms possible. Some mixed showers late. Temperatures rapidly falling in the afternoon. Low: 42. High: 52.

THURSDAY: Colder with a continued chance of mixed showers and snow - mainly early. Low: 28. High: 37.

FRIDAY: Cold morning. Chance of light snow. Low: 18. High: 30.

