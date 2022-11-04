Prevalence and future of term limits in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election day is Tuesday and one of the questions in North Dakota is measure number one, which covers term limits for officials such as the House, Senate and Governor positions - limiting all of them to 8 years.

As it stands, North Dakota is one of only 14 states with no term limits set for governor. Minnesota also doesn’t have term limits, but South Dakota and Montana do.

However, it’s just about the opposite for state legislators, as North Dakota and Minnesota are in the majority of 35 states with no term limit set.

Those in support of measure one say it will be imperative in getting citizens involved and educated with government across the state. Others oppose the measure, saying that an even balance of new members and older experienced members are needed to run things smoothly.

Jared Hendrix, the chairman for the ND for Term Limits, said, “Term limits realigns power back to the citizens of the state. It increases voter engagement, it dramatically increases the number of candidates running. We have a very small number who serve 20, 30, even 40 years, and they tend to cycle through leadership positions. Essentially a very small group of people has almost all of the political power.”

Matt Gardner, the executive director of ND League of Cities, disagreed, saying, “We need a good mix of longer-tenured individuals, along with new individuals who bring new ideas. That naturally happens. The voters can decide if they want to keep this individual in or not, no matter how good or bad they’re doing at representing them.”

There are a few important things to note about this measure. One, this is state-level and local and federal level officials will not be affected. Two, those already in office will be grandfathered in. For example, Governor Doug Burgum could still run for 8 additional years if the measure passed. Three, the term limits are for each respective position. So, for example, someone who served 8 years in the House of Representatives could still serve 8 more years in the Senate and vice versa.

