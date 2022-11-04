Nome schoolhouse honored by the National Trust for Historic Preservation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To find an important piece of history that has been preserved, look no further than an iconic schoolhouse that has been renovated into a fiber arts facility tucked away in Nome, North Dakota.

This schoolhouse houses more than just textile students, it has become a historical landmark. It sat empty for 50 years, before Teresa Perleberg and Chris Armbrust were motivated to turn it into a space to share their knowledge as shepherds, pour love into the building and inspire others along the way.

“We wanted just to save an old building, you know? We didn’t realize the process, that folks now have reached out to us because they’re looking at their schools,” said Armbrust.

Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed and that’s why they were a candidate for a yearly preservation award and were thrilled to be a top pick.

“So, it’s a huge honor for us to get some national recognition for, for you know, what we have done here, and what we’ve done for the community,” said Perleberg.

Perleberg and Armbrust were honored by the National Trust for Historic Preservation with a National Preservation Award. Their passion for revamping a building fell right in line with the award, especially with their unique niche in fiber arts.

“Richard was a philanthropist that really believed in preserving old buildings, and in Chicago, he’s a businessman in Chicago, and that was his passion,” said Perleberg.

The schoolhouse was a seamless fit for their fiber arts business and let them repurpose a building they had admired for years.

“As I was driving through Nome, I would always slow down to look at this huge school in this really tiny town, and I was always amazed by it,” said Perleberg.

The schoolhouse features a shop with products made at the textile center, a chef for a restaurant, lodging options and also acts as a venue for events.

The schoolhouse was built in 1916, and the last graduating class was in 1966. To look for events at the schoolhouse or educational classes, information can be found on Nome Schoolhouse.com.

