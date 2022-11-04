Contests
New statewide missing persons database launched in ND

(KWQC)
By Warren Abrahamson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDaktoa.com) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced the launch of a new statewide missing persons database.

The publicly accessible database provides law enforcement and concerned citizens detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota.

The missing persons database includes the following information:

• Photos (if provided by law enforcement)

• Demographic information

• Current age

• Aliases (if any)

• Law enforcement contact information

The database also has advanced features allowing users to search for missing persons and missing children, among other search fields.

“The missing persons database can help law enforcement generate leads and can assist families who are looking for loved ones. We encourage the public to access https://missingpersons.nd.gov/ and offer any assistance possible.” Attorney General Drew Wrigley said.

As of Nov. 4, 2022, there are 114 missing persons in North Dakota.

