Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office noticed a motorcycle speeding on Interstate-94 near the junction of Highway 59. A pursuit began and the motorcyclist turned onto County Highway 88, south toward Fergus Falls.

Deputies lost sight of the motorcycle and ended the chase shortly after. A search of the area was conducted, but the motorcycle was not located.

Around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, someone reported a motorcycle crash at County Highway 88 and 180th Avenue. Officers responded and found a man dead on the scene. His name has not yet been released, but he is a 34-year-old man from Hazen, ND.

The crash investigation is being handle by the Minnesota State Patrol and the incident is being investigated by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

