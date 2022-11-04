Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office noticed a motorcycle speeding on Interstate-94 near the junction of Highway 59. A pursuit began and the motorcyclist turned onto County Highway 88, south toward Fergus Falls.

Deputies lost sight of the motorcycle and ended the chase shortly after. A search of the area was conducted, but the motorcycle was not located.

Around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, someone reported a motorcycle crash at County Highway 88 and 180th Avenue. Officers responded and found a man dead on the scene. His name has not yet been released, but he is a 34-year-old man from Hazen, ND.

The crash investigation is being handle by the Minnesota State Patrol and the incident is being investigated by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Former Dollar General employee speaks out-November 02
Former Dollar General employee speaks out
Dolly's eye after grooming incident
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
Motorcycle crash update
UPDATE: Teen with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash is identified
Still photo of video taken during Eddy County confrontation.
Charges filed in duck hunting confrontation that went viral

Latest News

USPS
USPS hosting job fair on Friday to fill immediate positions
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
Noon News November 4 - Part 2
Noon News November 4 - Part 2
Mr. Food – Marmalade Dijon Pork Chops – November 4
Mr. Food – Marmalade Dijon Pork Chops – November 4
Noon News November 4 - Part 1
Noon News November 4 - Part 1